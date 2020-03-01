|
Al Farkas of Lumberton passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was 92.
Al was the loving spouse of Alice (McCue) for 71 years.
He is also survived by his son Robert (Dorothy), daughter Susan (Brad) Pierson; sisters-in-law: Virginia Scollan, Joan Monzelewski, & Mildred McCue.
He was preceded in death by his daughters Kathleen Ferrante & Margaret Farkas, and son Steven.
Also surviving are 15 grandchildren: Terri Zimba, Edward Ferrante, Wesley Ferrante & Ashley Ferrante, Jessica Nitahara, Kristina Bacon, Rachel Lutz, Rachele Martin, Amber Pierson, Acha Pierson, Cambria Yacono, Cody & Bradley Pierson, Brian & Steven Farkas; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Al was born in Bronx, N.Y. and grew up in Staten Island and moved to Lumberton in 1953 where he started his 42 years of Employment with RCA & General Electric. He was a Navy Veteran of WW II.
Al volunteered for over 25 years for R.S.V.P in many capacities. Al & Alice enjoyed square dancing with several clubs for over 20 years.
Our thanks to Serenity Hospice for their loving care. Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon on Wednesday at Funeral Home. Burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the .
