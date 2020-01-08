|
|
Alan Barry Taffler of Sneads Ferry, N.C. passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Hospital. He was 79.
Mr. Taffler is survived by his wife, Genevieve Taffer, his daughter, Lauren Perkins, and two sons, Allen Barry Taffler Jr. and Michael Taffler.
A Memorial Service for Barry will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Sneads Ferry Presbyterian Church, 776 NC-210, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Jones Funeral Home,
Jacksonville, N.C.
www.jonesfh.org
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 8, 2020