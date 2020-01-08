Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Sneads Ferry Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Taffler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Barry Taffler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Barry Taffler Obituary
Alan Barry Taffler of Sneads Ferry, N.C. passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Hospital. He was 79.

Mr. Taffler is survived by his wife, Genevieve Taffer, his daughter, Lauren Perkins, and two sons, Allen Barry Taffler Jr. and Michael Taffler.

A Memorial Service for Barry will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Sneads Ferry Presbyterian Church, 776 NC-210, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460. 

Electronic condolences may be left for the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Jones Funeral Home,

Jacksonville, N.C.

www.jonesfh.org
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -