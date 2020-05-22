Home

Lankenau Funeral Home - Browns Mills
370 Lakehurst Road
Browns Mills, NJ 08015
609-893-2255
Alan Gregory Backman Obituary
Alan Gregory Backman of Country Lakes, Browns Mills, age 69 years, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at home with his loving family by his side.

He was a native of Brooklyn, formerly of Bound Brook and resident of Browns Mills since 2003. Alan was a member of the Pemberton Masonic Lodge # 199 F.& A.M.

He enjoyed electronics. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. Alan received his Bachelor's degree in Health Science from California College and was a was a retired Co-Technical Director of the Respiratory Diagnostics and Technical Specialist for the Pulmonary Sleep Disorder Clinic at Deborah Heart & Lung Center, Browns Mills.

He was the beloved husband of Jeanette York, father of Faith Bianco and Gregory, and Lynsey Backman, stepfather of Brad and Justin Pelletier, grandfather of Conor, and brother of Bonnie and Diane.

Due to the Corona Virus, funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family.

The Lankenau Funeral Home,

370 Lakehurst Road,

Browns Mills, Pemberton Twp.

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on May 22, 2020
