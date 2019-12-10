|
Alan I. Wender of Mount Holly, N.J. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
He was the husband of the late Janice (Fischler) Wender, father of the late Dian Wender (David Kobert), Laurie Harrison (Steve) and Leslie Emma (Sal), and Zeide to Eliana Harrison and Gabrielle Emma.
Alan graduated from NYU dental school in 1955. He served for two years as a Dentist in the United States Army. He was stationed at Fort Dix with the rank of Captain. He opened his Dental practice in Mount Holly in 1957. He served the community for 50 years.
He was an active member of Temple Har Zion since 1957, serving on the Board of Trustees. He joined the Mount Holly/Vincentown Kiwanis Club and was an active member for over 50 years. He served as president, treasurer and secretary.
In 1992, Alan heard about the DVI (Dental Volunteers for Israel) and decided to volunteer that year. He volunteered at the clinic in Israel for 16 consecutive years. He has been quoted to say, "When you look into a patient's open mouth, their ethnicity seems to have faded away."
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and mentor.
Funeral services were Monday at Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc. Interment was in King David Memorial Park.
Contributions in his name may be made to Temple Har Zion, P.O. Box 548, Mount Holly, NJ 08060, or to DVI Trudi Birger Dental Clinic, 29 Mekor Chaim St., Jerusalem 93465 Israel.
