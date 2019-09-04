Home

Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:15 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Interment
Following Services
Odd Fellows Cemetery
Medford, NJ
Alan P. Sherman Obituary
Alan Philip Sherman of Medford passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

He was the loving husband of the late Judith Hamilton Sherman; father of Sharyn Sherman Beenstock (Jeffrey Beenstock), Keith Sherman (Mina), Todd Sherman (Danielle) and Andrew Sherman (Elyse); grandfather of Kristen Sherman, Michael Lazarus, Samantha Lazarus, Samuel Beenstock, Lauryn Beenstock, Cecilia Sherman and Lucia Sherman; and brother of Lee Sherman (Phyllis).

Relatives and friends are invited beginning at 11:15 a.m. Friday, to Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc., 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, N.J., where funeral services will begin promptly at noon. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Medford, N.J.

Contributions may be made to online at .

Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.,

Cherry Hill, N.J.

www.plattmemorial.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 4, 2019
