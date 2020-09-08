Alba A. "Bert" Jones of Florence passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. She was 90.Mrs. Jones was born in Burlington, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose DiNucci Carnevale. She called Florence her home for 58 years. Bert will be affectionately thought of as a loving and devoted wife, mother and mom mom.Mrs. Jones was a former member of St. Clare's Church and the Altar Rosary Society of the church, and the Good Neighbors Senior Citizens in Florence. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step mother, Jeanette Vacchiano Carnevale; and her husband, Joseph D. Jones, who passed away in 2007.She is survived by her children, Joseph Kirk Jones and his friend, Sheri Farrell, and Kevin and his wife, Denise Jones; her grandchildren, Connor, Cameron, and Colin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, at Holy Assumption Church, 1290 Hornberger Ave., Roebling, with the Rev. Martin O'Reilly officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until church departure Friday, at Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, 1115 Hornberger Ave., Roebling. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Florence.The family requests memorial donations be made to Serenity Hospice, 56 Georgetown Road, Bordentown, NJ 08505.Condolences may be sent to the funeral home's Web site listed below.Koschek and PorterFuneral Directors,Roebling