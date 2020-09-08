1/
Alba A. "Bert" Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alba A. "Bert" Jones of Florence passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. She was 90.

Mrs. Jones was born in Burlington, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose DiNucci Carnevale. She called Florence her home for 58 years. Bert will be affectionately thought of as a loving and devoted wife, mother and mom mom.

Mrs. Jones was a former member of St. Clare's Church and the Altar Rosary Society of the church, and the Good Neighbors Senior Citizens in Florence. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step mother, Jeanette Vacchiano Carnevale; and her husband, Joseph D. Jones, who passed away in 2007.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Kirk Jones and his friend, Sheri Farrell, and Kevin and his wife, Denise Jones; her grandchildren, Connor, Cameron, and Colin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, at Holy Assumption Church, 1290 Hornberger Ave., Roebling, with the Rev. Martin O'Reilly officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until church departure Friday, at Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, 1115 Hornberger Ave., Roebling. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Florence.

The family requests memorial donations be made to Serenity Hospice, 56 Georgetown Road, Bordentown, NJ 08505.

Condolences may be sent to the funeral home's Web site listed below.

Koschek and Porter

Funeral Directors,

Roebling

koschekandporterfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koschek & Porter Funeral Directors
1115 Hornberger Ave
Roebling, NJ 08554
(609) 499-0640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koschek & Porter Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved