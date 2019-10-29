|
|
Albert Louis Jones of Mount Holly passed away suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home. He was 22.
He was born and raised in Mount Holly and a 2014 graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School. He was an avid artist and a lover of life.
He is survived by his parents, Albert and Grace Jones; brothers, Kyle, Keith (Mai), and Ameer; nephew, Kareem; special friend, Genesis; cousins, Maya and Tyler; and other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Relatives and friends may attend his memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 104 Elizabeth St., Bordentown, where a prelude begins at 10:30 a.m. until service time.
Memorial donations can be made in Albert's name to Riverside Recovery Group, St. Luke Lutheran Church, 2 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Willingboro, NJ 08046.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 29, 2019