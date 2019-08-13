|
Albert Otis Poe of Moorestown, N.J. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, from heart failure. He was 89.
He was born Oct. 14, 1929 to the late Albert and Louise (Hargraves) Poe of Baytown, Texas. He was born in Louisiana and grew up in Louisiana and Texas. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at age 19 and served for 21 years, retiring as a Gunnery Sergeant. During his enlistment, he served overseas during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. In 1969, courtesy of the U.S. Marine Corps, he moved his family from southern California to Moorestown, where he retired from the Marine Corps in Philadelphia.
Following his first retirement, he became a floor plan checker for Peirce Phelps where he worked for 20 years. During this time, he received a Bachelor's degree from Rider College in New Jersey.
Aside from serving his country and being a devoted husband and father to his two children, he was a faithful volunteer to causes in which he believed. He was president of the East Barstow Elementary School PTA in Barstow, Calif. and a manager of the local Baseball Federation in Moorestown. For several years, he donated platelets during the pioneer years of platelet donation at Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital. Following his retirement from Peirce Phelps, he became a faithful volunteer at the Lutheran Home in Moorestown for many years.
He was an ardent traveler, first with his family and later with only his wife, having visited 49 of the 50 states, as well as several countries.
His peaceful passing was made possible by the Hospice of Moorestown VNA and Shanta from Home Instead.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, two brothers and his son, John Allen.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Donna (Mayes); his daughter, Marilynn Murphy (Martin); grandchildren, Brian Albert and Eleanor Louise; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by the lives he touched.
A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, followed immediately by a 6:30 p.m. memorial service, both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #109, P.O. Box 645, Moorestown, NJ 08057.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 13, 2019