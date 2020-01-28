|
Albert W. Maybury of Southampton, N.J. passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mount Holly. He was 94.
Born in Riverside, Albert was a graduate of Mount Holly High School and worked as a dairy farmer and then for Rohm and Haas.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; his daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Sam Cloninger of Idaho; three brothers, Elwood, Robert, and Leonard; and three sisters, Dorothy Harkins, Charlotte Wainwright, and Janet Johnson.
Funeral services will be held privately.
Contributions in his name may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 28, 2020