More Obituaries for Albert Maybury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert W. Maybury

Albert W. Maybury Obituary
Albert W. Maybury of Southampton, N.J. passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mount Holly. He was 94.

Born in Riverside, Albert was a graduate of Mount Holly High School and worked as a dairy farmer and then for Rohm and Haas.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; his daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Sam Cloninger of Idaho; three brothers, Elwood, Robert, and Leonard; and three sisters, Dorothy Harkins, Charlotte Wainwright, and Janet Johnson.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Contributions in his name may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 28, 2020
