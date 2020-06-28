Alberta W. Eanes of Burlington, N.J. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, with family at her side.
A Celebration of her Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at The St. Mary's United Methodist Church, St. Mary Street, Burlington, N.J. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.
T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
A Celebration of her Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at The St. Mary's United Methodist Church, St. Mary Street, Burlington, N.J. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.
T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.