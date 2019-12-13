|
After having a major stroke, Albina Mary "Mae" Gurski, born January 26, 1939 passed into God's everlasting arms of love and mercy on November 23, 2019 in the Intensive Care Unit of Cooper Hospital.
Mae had been a special part of Cinnaminson for many years. Mae was a friend to many and appreciated the many acts of kindness which she received. Mae would regularly push her bicycle and then her shopping cart around Cinnaminson. Mae had a special spot at the end of the Walmart Shopping center before moving into her permanent shelter on Martin Luther King Day of this year- January 21, 2019. On this past Martin Luther King Day, it had become a "Code Blue" situation in our area.
Asbury United Methodist Church was planning on holding an outdoor BYOB (Bring Your Own Box) sleepover that night for homelessness, but it had become a Code- Blue lock-in due to the severe weather. Though invited initially to be a part of the indoor sleepover- in the morning, Mar finally agreed to come in from the very severe cold and was sheltered in Gene's and then the Hallmark Motels. From this point on in her life, Maw was provided shelter by Asbury United Methodist Church, The Triboro Clergy Association, St. Vincent de Paul of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, special gifts from the community, and then the Burlington County Board of Social Services. Vandella Poe, a member of Asbury Church gained Mae's confidence and was able to help her be much more comfortable in what ended up being the last year of Mae's life.
For the last several months, Vandella helped Mae to receive assistance from the Burlington County Board of Social Services to live at the HomeTowne Suites in Maple Shade. Mae was doing very well until unexpectedly having a major stroke.
Vandella had come by the HomeTowne Suites to go shopping with Mae and found her next to her bed. Mae was immediately taken to Cooper Hospital where she received excellent care until her passing into the peace of our Lord.
A celebration of Mae's life will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, 2492 Andover Road, Cinnaminson on Sunday, Dec. 15. A calling hour will be offered from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a special Memorial Service will begin at 7 p.m. All are welcome!
