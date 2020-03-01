Home

Sweeney Funeral Home
Bridgeboro & Walsh
Riverside, NJ 08075
Alexander DeVito

Alexander DeVito Obituary
Alexander DeVito, born April 21, 1937, of Delran, N.J., passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. He was 82.

Al was a loving husband, father, Pepa, son, brother, cousin and friend.

Al served in the United States Army as a Paratrooper for the 101st Airborne Division.

He was electrician by trade and a member of the IBEW, Local 3, in Staten Island, N.Y., where he was also born and raised. He often spoke fondly of his high school years in Cambridge, N.Y.

Al enjoyed beekeeping, karate, and history. He was a member of the NSSA, and a devoted New York Yankees fan. He touched many lives with his charm, pleasant nature and patience.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Tennessee, where Al will be laid to rest with his "loving bride" Janie.

Memorial donations in Alexander DeVito's memory may be made to Virtua Foundation. Please specify Virtua Health & Rehab in Mount Holly, www.foundation.virtua.org or Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, www.samaritannj.org

Sweeney Funeral Home

Riverside, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
