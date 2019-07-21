|
|
Alexander Marian Jr. of Burlington Township passed away to heaven Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center in Camden. He was 69.
Born in Mount Holly, Alex was a longtime resident of Roebling and Burlington Township. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Master's plus degree in Biochemistry. Alex was a chemistry teacher first in Florence and then in Burlington Township from where he retired. While teaching he was an instructor in the Science League and he served as an advisor for many activities with favorites being the billiards and ping pong club. Alex left a lasting impression on so many of his students with his witty humor and passion for making Chemistry a fun class to be in!
In his younger days, he was very active playing pool and as a table tennis instructor and loved basketball. His love for games stayed with him throughout his life. He was always up for a game of cards, chess, checkers, Uno, and board games- especially with his grandkids who happened to also be his neighbors and his friends! He was found to have balloons in his pocket so his game of "keep it up" was always ready. The kids loved to laugh with him. His door was always open for them to come in to play and of course have some candy! He was their TV watching partner and their fellow 76ers fan. He was literally always there for his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, and seven grandkids. They were the focus of his life.
Alex's ultimate goal in life was to provide for them and he built up an amazing real estate venture (24 houses) which he tirelessly managed to bring security to his family. He was a man that can truly be called selfless. He always thought of other people and showed amazing compassion and forgiveness in his life. Alex would do anything to help his family and his many friends and touched the lives of so many people. He was an animal lover and rescued numerous cats and dogs throughout his life.
Son of the late Alexander and Josephine (Comegno) Marian Sr., Alex was also preceded in death by his sisters, JoAnn Rowan and Carol Marian. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Raymond); his daughters, Leah Holden (John) and Megan Gaul (John); and his grandchildren, Alexander, Emma, Chloe and Harrison Holden and Thompson, Daniel and Vayda Gaul. He is also survived by his sisters, Maryann Marian (Michael Noriega), Susan Panaro (Glenn) and Julia Campbell (Robert), as well as his brothers and sister-in-law, Bill Rowan, Linda Mazar (Dennis) and Buddy Raymond (Vicki), and many nieces and nephews and friends that he loved like family.
A viewing for Alex will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Paul R.C. Church, 223 E. Union St., Burlington. Burial will follow in Monument Cemetery, Bridgeboro Rd., Beverly.
Donations made to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, Westampton, N.J., or in Alex's name are greatly appreciated.
Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the web site listed below.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on July 21, 2019