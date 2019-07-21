|
|
Alexander "Al" Schiff of Mansfield Township passed away into God's loving and eternal care Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 88.
Born and raised in Roebling, Al lived all his life in Mansfield in the house he built with his brother.
He was proud U.S. Navy veteran. After his service to his country he worked at Roebling Steel Co., Roebling, at Budd Trailer in Burlington before retiring from Church Brick Co. in Fieldsboro.
He was a parishioner at the former St. Clare's Church in Florence. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and gardening. Al was a family man who helped anybody he could.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Katherine (Lombardozzi): his parents, Anthony and Anna Schiff; and his siblings, Anthony Schiff Jr., Helen Duckworth and Joseph Schiff. Al is survived by his daughter, Tina Tucker (Derrick Sr.), and his grandchildren, Quintara, Tianna and Derrick Jr. He also leaves behind a sister, Anna McGarrity (Don) who called him "TooT", and niece, Toni Lynn McCay (Chris), and a nephew, Donald Jr. Al will be missed by his dog "Phabby" and his cat "Street", as well as well extended family and dear friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, where relatives and friends will be received by the family from 11 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow in Brig. Gen. Wm. C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, North Hanover.
Due to cemetery restrictions on accepting flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Florence Chapter of Deborah Hospital, P.O Box 254, Roebling, NJ 08554.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit the web site listed below.
Dennison Funeral Home,
Florence
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 21, 2019