Dennison-McGee Funeral Home
869 Beverly Rd
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-4567
Alice Borden

Alice Borden Obituary
Alice (Frake) Borden of Burlington passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Care One at Moorestown. She was 93.

She was born and raised in Mount Holly and resided in Burlington Township since 1955. She was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church, where she was a longtime Sunday School teacher.

She was a past President of the Springside School PTA. a past President of the Burlington County Council PTA, and a life member of the N.J. Congress PTA.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Willam H. Borden Sr., she is survived by her son, William H. Borden Jr. (Deborah), and her daughter, Susan A. Levine. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, William H. Borden III, Melissa Borden, Travis Borden (Brenda), Allison Crisafulli (Patrick), Andrea "Andy" Levine (Mike Rusinko), Benjamin Levine and Barrett Levine, as well as her great granddaughters, Harper, Cecilia, and Travis Bryce, and extended family and dear friends.

Funeral services were conducted privately. Interment was in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's name may be sent to Endeavor Emergency Squad, 1309 Rancocas Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016, or to a .

To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 13, 2020
