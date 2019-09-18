Home

Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
(856) 779-7900
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Givnish of Maple Shade
600 E. Main St.
Maple Shade, NJ
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church
42 W. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ
View Map
1939 - 2019
Alice F. McCarthy Obituary
Alice F. (Dougherty) McCarthy, a resident of Moorestown, passed away Friday morning, Sept., 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 80.

Alice was born and raised in New Jersey and was a Moorestown resident for more than 60 years. She is best remembered for her love of birds and her undeniable devotion to the Blessed Mother.

Alice F. McCarthy was the beloved wife of James McCarthy Jr. for 61 years. She was a proud and loving mother to her five children, Dennis McCarthy (Linda), Kathleen Trachtenberg (Steven), James McCarthy (Joyce), Mary Stefano (James), and Aileen Cawley (Tucker). She was incredibly devoted to her 12 grandchildren, Jessica, Alyssa, Ryan, Laura, Julie, Brianna, Kristin, Rachel, Brigid, Katie, Finn, and Claire. She also had a special place in her heart for her great-grandchildren, Peyton, Avery, Liam, Josie, and Nora. Alice also is survived by her sister, Betty, her brother, Raymond (Carol), and many friends.

A gathering of family and friends for Alice F. McCarthy will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main St., Maple Shade, NJ 08052. Following the visitation, a memorial Mass will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church, 42 W. Main St., Moorestown, NJ 08057. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

To share your fondest memories of Alice, please visit the funeral home's Web site below.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society in Medford, N.J. by visiting www.svdpusa.org.

Givnish of Maple Shade,

Givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 18, 2019
