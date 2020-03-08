Home

Alice Jeane Milliken Obituary
Alice Jeane Milliken of Pemberton Borough passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in the Samaritan Hospice Unit, Mount Holly. She was 81.

Alice was born in East Mckeesport, Pa. and had lived for many years in the Sicklerville area before moving to Pemberton Borough 20 years ago. As a young adult living in Glassport, Pa., she worked at Cooperweld Steel Company.

After marrying her husband Phil in 1967, she and her family moved to New Jersey, where she worked for the Winslow Township School System and the HR department for Cendant Mortgage before retiring.

She enjoyed playing tennis, bowling, skating, coaching, traveling, cake decorating, playing cards, her shore house and spending time with her family. She was a longtime active member of the Pemberton United Methodist Church.

Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be deeply missed by all.

Alice is survived by her husband of 52 years, Phillip Foster Milliken; two daughters, Wendy Alice Shaw (Craig) and Kristina Jean Dera (Joseph); four grandchildren, Ethan Michael Shaw, Samuel Paul Dera, Daniel Phillip Dera and Rachel Alice Shaw, and was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Finney (Pamela). Alice also had a brother, Robert Finney (Barb), that has also passed.

Her memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Pemberton Methodist Church, 45 Hanover St., Pemberton, with lunch immediately after the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Alice to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org.

Email condolences to the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Ed Kaelin III

Lee Funeral Home,

Mount Holly

leefuneralservice.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 8, 2020
