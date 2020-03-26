|
|
Alice M. Krippel, late of Mount Laurel and previously of Delran and Willingboro, NJ passed on March 25, 2020, after a short illness. She was 87.
She is survived by her husband, Frank J. Krippel; three children, Robert Leo Craig (Dawn) of Kimball, Michigan; Alice Beirne (Jim Lawlor) of West Orange, N.J.; and Marielena Rudrow (Wallace) of Delran, N.J.; five grandchildren, Daniel Joseph Perrino, Zachary Edward Perrino, Michael James Lawlor, Matthew Leo Lawlor, and Alison Ruth Lawlor; and one great-grandchild, Dean Edward Perrino. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Beirne.
Alice worked, for years, in various office jobs at RCA, Pomeroy's Department Store, Martin Marietta, and other locations, including several years as a switchboard operator.
She was devoted to her family and loved doing jigsaw puzzles, word games, needlepoint, crochet, and quilting. Each family member's home is decorated with one of her works of art. She loved bowling and playing golf, which she took up later in life. She also played the piano.
After losing her husband Leo, in 1990, she forged a life on her own for many years, until meeting Frank, whom she happily wed in 2006. Together they had many fun years camping, cruising, playing games, vacationing, and visiting relatives.
Services will be immediate family only due to the coronavirus.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
Mt. Laurel, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 26, 2020