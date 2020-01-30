|
Alice Mae Nelson Wilfrid of Moorestown, N.J. passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. She was 99.
Born in Norfolk, Va. on Easter Sunday, 1920, Alice was the only child of Olaf Algot Nelson and Bendine (Bentsen) Nelson, immigrants from Sweden and Norway, respectively. After graduating from Bayonne (N.J.) High School in 1938, she worked for Metropolitan Life in New York City until her 1941 marriage to Carl O. F. "Fred" Wilfrid, who survives her. During Fred's military service in World War II, she worked for the Elco Boat Works in Bayonne.
After the war, they settled in Staten Island, N.Y., where they lived for 42 years. While her children were young, Alice began a career at Northfield Bank as a part-time teller, advancing to branch manager and retiring in 1982 as a vice president. Alice and Fred relocated to Southampton, N.J. in 1988 and to Lutheran Crossings assisted living in Moorestown in 2013.
A faithful lifelong Lutheran, Alice was an active member of St. Paul's-St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Staten Island for 42 years and, since 1988, Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Tabernacle, N.J. She loved sacred music and served these congregations through choral singing and playing organ, piano, and handbells. She also enjoyed the monthly meetings of the PEP group at Lord of Life.
Alice shared her love with Fred through 78 years of marriage. Her primary joy was watching their family grow. She was proud to have attended the college graduation for each of their 10 grandchildren and most of their weddings.
In addition to Fred, survivors include her sons, Carl Wilfrid (Dianne), Tom Wilfrid (Diane) and Dan Wilfrid (Nancy Elder-Wilfrid); her daughter, Elaine Andersen (Mag); grandchildren, Alissa Sykes (Tom), Eric Wilfrid (Holly Tabor), Brett Wilfrid (Jen), Davin Wilfrid (Jennifer), Erica Wilfrid (Jerry Littenberg), Christie Andersen Asif (Nasser), Brian Andersen (Lois), David Andersen (Sarah Head), Karen Wilfrid (John Pelletier) and Greg Wilfrid (Liz Oman); and great-grandchildren, Colin, Jasper, Wynn, Wesley and Kate Wilfrid, Sam Sykes and Evelyn Asif.
The family wishes to express appreciation to the staff members of Lutheran Crossings, Virtua Memorial Hospital, Samaritan Hospice and Mathis Funeral Home, and to the Lord of Life church family.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 1 Winchester Ct., Tabernacle, NJ 08088.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged either to Lord of Life Lutheran Church or to Homefront, 1880 Princeton Ave., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.
