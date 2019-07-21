Home

Alice U. (Nowosielski) Clarke, a lifelong resident of Riverside, passed away peacefully July 17, 2019, at home. She was 89.

She was the beloved wife of 66 years to the late Paul S. "Jake" Jr.; devoted mother of Linda Goldy (the late Mike), Maryeileen (Fabian) and the late Paul S. III; loving grandmother of Erin Rader, Elise Goldy, Paul S. IV, Alissa Grimes and Grace Grimes; and special great-grandmother "Babcia" of nine.

A strong woman of great faith, Alice was devoted to her family. Alice loved the holidays and created many treasured memories and traditions. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Casimir's Church for many years. There, she was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Altar/ Rosary Society, worked the annual carnival and started the School Lunch Program. She was a member of both the Riverside and St. Casimir's Senior Citizen Clubs.

Alice enjoyed traveling the country with her late husband and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Resurrection Parish at Saint Casimir's Church, 502 New Jersey Ave., Riverside. Alice will be entombed and military honors presented for husband Paul in Saint Peter's Cemetery Mausoleum, Riverside.

Published in Burlington County Times on July 21, 2019
