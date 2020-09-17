1/
Allan Fagerstrom
As a young man Allan fought for our freedoms in the 10th mountain division and was awarded a Bronze Star. He returned home to attend Drexel on the GI Bill. He'd make his career as a vibration technician in a refinery. He tried to retire many a time, but they'd keep bringing him back: few others could do the job.

He was a rock that family depended on: the big things in life never bothered him. And he stayed young by walking five miles every day, read Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, and could fix just about anything if he had a sufficient supply of duct tape. He was active in his faith: a deacon at the Riverside Open Bible Church.

At Drexel he'd get more than an education. It was there he'd meet a pretty dietitian named Virginia. She had no plans to get married: Allan thought otherwise. They were blessed by three children, Ruth Schonat (Joe), Paul (Kathy) and David (Michelle), 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Come celebrate 99 great years from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside, where there will be a 4 p.m. service.

Sweeney Funeral Home,

Riverside

www.sweeneyfamilyroom.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Funeral Home
Bridgeboro & Walsh
Riverside, NJ 08075
