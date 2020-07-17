Allen George Black of Suffolk, Va., formerly of Moorestown and Maple Shade, N.J., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was 88.
Born in Philadelphia to the late Allen Williams Black and Katherine (Krimmel) Black; he was educated at Maple Shade and Moorestown public schools. Allen was President of the Class of 1949 at Moorestown High School, and was a 1956 graduate of Upsala College in East Orange, N.J.
He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1950 and received an Honorable Discharge at the rank of Sergeant in 1952.
Allen was a real estate appraiser at Todd Realtors and later as Owner of Todd and Black, Inc. in Cherry Hill, N.J. until he retired in 2013. He was a Member of the Appraisal Institute (MAI), Senior Residential Appraiser (SRA) and Counselor of Real Estate (CRE).
He also was a longtime volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America in various capacities including President of Burlington County Council BSA and was awarded the prestigious Silver Beaver Award by the Boy Scouts for his service. Allen was an officer and member of American Legion Post 42 in Moorestown, serving as the Post New Jersey Boys State Chairman and as a New Jersey Boys State trustee for many years. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan and enjoyed attending Trenton Thunder baseball games.
Allen was the beloved husband of the late Marjorie (Staub) Black, who passed away in 1997.
He was the loving father of Lynn Black of Durham, N.C., Craig Black (Lisa) of Haddonfield, N.J., Susan Black Lewis (Dave) of Moorestown, N.J., and Commander J. Todd Black USN (Ret.) (Linda) of Chesapeake, Va., and the cherished grandfather of Caitlin, Ryan and Tara Black, Ben and Morgan Trachtman, and Harry and Charlotte Lewis. Allen was the dear brother of the late Katherine Black of Maple Shade, N.J., who passed away in 2018, and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.
Interment will be at Beverly National Cemetery at a private service.
Since Allen was three-time cancer survivor, in lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the American Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
.
