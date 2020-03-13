|
Allen L. Glenn, of Mount Laurel, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living of Dresher surrounded by his family. He was 69.
Born in Vidalia, GA; the son of the late James and Athena Glenn.
He served in the United States Air Force for 20 years and retired as a Master Sargent. After his Air Force career, he went to work for the New Jersey Department of Corrections for 20 years and retired as a Sargent.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Diane; sons, James (Victoria), Joseph, and Charles (Trenesia); grandchildren, Claire, Tanae'ja, and Jamarion; sisters, Rose Alvarez, Susan Duffy, and Nora Ann Kornell; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and friends may attend his viewing on Monday, March 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, March 17 from 11 to 12 p.m. at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Allen's memory to the (), 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Perinchief Chapels
Mt. Holly, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 13, 2020