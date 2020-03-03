Home

More Obituaries for Alma Gilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma H. Gilson

Alma H. Gilson Obituary
Alma H. Gilson, "Billie," of Burlington City passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice Center in Mount Holly. She was 93.

Born in Philadelphia, Alma was a longtime Burlington resident. She was a retired registered nurse who last worked for Children's Hospital in Atlantic City. She attended St. Paul R.C. Church in Burlington and in her spare time enjoyed flowers and gardening.

She is survived by her children, Frank McDonnell (Sandy Georgeanni), Ray McDonnell (Shirley Bell), John McDonnell (Mary Margaret), Dot Habig and Jean Nippins (Ed), her five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul R.C. Church, 223 E. Union St., Burlington. Interment will be held privately.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home's web site below.

Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 3, 2020
