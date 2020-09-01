Alma M. Kaylor of Burlington Township, N.J. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mount Holly. She was 82.Born in New York, N.Y. in 1937, Alma married William E. Kaylor Sr. of Trenton. They moved to South Jersey, and lived in Burlington County, where she was a longtime area resident. Alma worked for Lutheran Senior Services in Camden County as a Social Services Secretary and retired after many years of service. She enjoyed many activities in the Catholic community, as well as participated in all things related to her sons, Michael and William Jr., while they attended Catholic school.Preceded in death by her son, Michael Kaylor, and her sister, Nilda Ferrera, she is survived by her son, William E. Kaylor Jr., her niece, Donna Meluso and her husband, Joseph, great nieces, Jacqueline and Kristie Meluso, as well as many other relatives and close friends .A Catholic prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Buklad-Merlino Memorial Home, 2141 S. Broad St., Hamilton, NJ 08610, where the visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Colonial Memorial Park.Buklad-Merlino Memorial Home,Hamilton, N.J.