Alonzo C. Bonsal, a lifelong resident of Palmyra, N.J., passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at the age of 85.
Lonnie was a U.S. Navy veteran and a retired Postal carrier, spending his entire career in his beloved Palmyra. He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed his bowling league and watching all Philadelphia sports teams, especially his Phillies and Sixers.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Catherine.
He is survived by his children, Joseph M. (Lori), Daniel J., Maryann Bastian (Brian) and Rosemary DeMirjian (George), and his grandchildren, Patrick, Amy, Thomas, Rachel, Sarah, George and Joseph.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, May 9, and to attend the Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 4th St. and Linden Ave., Riverton, NJ 08077. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make remembrances in his name to Veteran Charities.Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad St., Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 8, 2019