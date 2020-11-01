Alvester R. Underwood of Burlington, N.J. passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.



A Celebration of Her Life will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at The Christ Baptist Church, 950 Jacksonville Road, Burlington, where family and friends may participate in a walkthrough viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson. Masks must be worn.



T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington



