Alyssa Ann Marrocco passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. She was 29.
It's not how many years in your life, but rather how much life you put into the years you have. Alyssa embraced life to the fullest and especially enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her pets, binge watching TV shows with her mom, video gaming, music, traveling, dining out and of course, iced tea.
Alyssa was a very special and beautiful young lady, inside and out. She will be terribly missed.
Alyssa is survived by her parents, Roseann (Sponziello) and Dominic Marrocco, her brother, Christopher, her grandfather, Peter Sponziello, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dominic and Betty Marrocco and Angie Sponziello, and also her Uncle Roc.
There will be a celebration of Alyssa's life from 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Delran , Post 3020, 1125 S. Fairfiew St.
Donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Heart Transplant Research Dept., 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Chadwick Memorial Home,
Riverside
chadwickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 15, 2020