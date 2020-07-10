1/
Amelia B. Mitchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amelia B. (Piazza) Mitchell of Cinnaminson passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. She was 81.

She was the wife of the late Albert Mitchell, and the mother of Albert (Stacy) of Pitman, N.J., Amelia Lewandowski (Michael) of South Carolina, April Cipoletti (Michael Gray) of Medford, Amy Beth Hand of Atlantic City, N.J. and the late Annette Hillard (John). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her siblings, Ella Johnson, Linda Rymon, Ralph, Raymond, Thomas and the late William Piazza.

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 12 p.m. Monday, July 13, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, followed by a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Social distancing will be observed. Due to COVID and the guidelines, there will not be a luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Weber Funeral Home,

112 Broad St.

Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
12:00 PM
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Memorial service
01:30 PM
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved