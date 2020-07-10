Amelia B. (Piazza) Mitchell of Cinnaminson passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. She was 81.She was the wife of the late Albert Mitchell, and the mother of Albert (Stacy) of Pitman, N.J., Amelia Lewandowski (Michael) of South Carolina, April Cipoletti (Michael Gray) of Medford, Amy Beth Hand of Atlantic City, N.J. and the late Annette Hillard (John). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her siblings, Ella Johnson, Linda Rymon, Ralph, Raymond, Thomas and the late William Piazza.Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 12 p.m. Monday, July 13, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, followed by a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Social distancing will be observed. Due to COVID and the guidelines, there will not be a luncheon.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.Weber Funeral Home,112 Broad St.Riverton