1/
Amelia S. Kochie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amelia S. "Millie" Kochie of Bordentown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at her home with her loving family at her bedside. She was 98.

Born in Freeland, Pa., she was a longtime resident of the Bordentown community.

Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Bordentown, N.J. opened its doors in 1957, and Millie was there for the celebration. For over 60 years Millie dedicated life her life to the church. She served as the Treasurer of Holy Cross Women's Guild, sang in the choir, and enjoyed volunteering for every event or fundraiser the church was holding. She also was an active member of the Senior Citizens of Bordentown Township

Millie's greatest passion in life was being the Matriarch of the Kochie family. She was a loving, nurturing and selfless person who dedicated her life to raising her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Daughter of the late Andrew and Verona Gdovin, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John T. Kochie Sr., and her siblings, Andrew, Albert, Gizzella, Mary, Edward, Emil and Dorothy.

She is survived by her loving children, John T. Kochie Jr. (Patricia), Dennis Kochie, David Kochie (Jackie), Edward Kochie (Adrienne), and Janet Swanson (Karl), eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, her sister, Elizabeth Dubick, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 280 Crosswicks Rd., Bordentown, NJ 08505, where calling hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, 25 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be practiced.

Donations may be made in Millie's name to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 280 Crosswicks Rd., Bordentown, NJ 08505, or Samaritan Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176-1425.

Please go to Millie's Book of memories page at the funeral home's web site below for arrangement information and direction, to upload a picture, order flowers or offer condolences to the family.

Robert L. Pecht,

Bordentown Home for Funerals

www.bordentownhomeforfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bordentown Home For Funerals
40 Crosswicks St
Bordentown, NJ 08505
(609) 298-0128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bordentown Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved