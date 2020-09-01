Amelia S. "Millie" Kochie of Bordentown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at her home with her loving family at her bedside. She was 98.Born in Freeland, Pa., she was a longtime resident of the Bordentown community.Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Bordentown, N.J. opened its doors in 1957, and Millie was there for the celebration. For over 60 years Millie dedicated life her life to the church. She served as the Treasurer of Holy Cross Women's Guild, sang in the choir, and enjoyed volunteering for every event or fundraiser the church was holding. She also was an active member of the Senior Citizens of Bordentown TownshipMillie's greatest passion in life was being the Matriarch of the Kochie family. She was a loving, nurturing and selfless person who dedicated her life to raising her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.Daughter of the late Andrew and Verona Gdovin, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John T. Kochie Sr., and her siblings, Andrew, Albert, Gizzella, Mary, Edward, Emil and Dorothy.She is survived by her loving children, John T. Kochie Jr. (Patricia), Dennis Kochie, David Kochie (Jackie), Edward Kochie (Adrienne), and Janet Swanson (Karl), eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, her sister, Elizabeth Dubick, and many nieces, nephews and friends.Calling hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Bordentown Home for Funerals. Her funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 280 Crosswicks Rd., Bordentown, NJ 08505. Burial will follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery.Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, 25 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be practiced.Donations may be made in Millie's name to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 280 Crosswicks Rd., Bordentown, NJ 08505, or Samaritan Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176-1425.Please go to Millie's Book of memories page at the funeral home's web site below for arrangement information and direction, to upload a picture, order flowers or offer condolences to the family.Robert L. Pecht,Bordentown Home for Funerals