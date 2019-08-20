|
|
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our father, brother, uncle and friend, Amer Georges.
Amer was raised in Riverside and attended St. Peter's and Riverside High School, where he played the game that he loved until the end, football.
He is survived by his two children, Richard Georges and Shenee Janis (Tom); the little love of his life, his granddaughter, Darbee Janis; his best friend to the end, Judi; his brother, Bob, special sister-in-law, Mary, and always close at heart, his nephews, Bob and Derek; his sister, Pat; as well as many nieces, nephews and loving family members.
A wonderful, kind, gentle soul - we will miss him forever.
His funeral service and interment will be held privately.
Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad Street
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 20, 2019