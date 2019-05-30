|
|
Amy Wallace of Moorestown, N.J. passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was 62.
Amy was the beloved wife of Scott; the loving mother of Jamie and Danny; proud grandmother of Charlie; devoted daughter of Joan McKeon and her late father, Jack; and loyal sister of Lucy, Tom, and her late brother, John. She is also survived and cherished by her brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, friends, and community members.
Amy was a lifelong resident of Moorestown. She graduated from Moorestown High School where she excelled at school and on the lacrosse and hockey fields. She went on to St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., where she met her beloved husband, Scott. Amy felt truly at home at St. Lawrence, where she and Scott shared many happy memories. She went on to get an M.B.A. at George Washington University.
Those who know Scott and Amy cannot think of one of them without the other. They were a wonderful team who did everything together, and set a great example for their two sons.
Amy started out in the business world, but knew she was always meant to be a mother and became a stay-at-home Mom for Jamie and Danny. When her sons reached school age, Amy received her Master's degree in Education and became a kindergarten teacher in Lumberton, N.J., where she would teach for 20 years.
Both Scott and Amy recently retired. Amy enjoyed playing golf, gardening, doing puzzles, and traveling with Scott. She was a devoted daughter and companion to her mother, Joan, visiting her frequently. Amy loved her grandson, Charlie and got immense pleasure from every moment spent with him. She especially loved reading books to him, sometimes for hours on end.
Those who knew Amy will always remember her kindness, honesty, compassion, loyalty, and common sense. She and Scott were the glue that kept the Wallace and McKeon families close. Her families and her many friends will miss her dearly, but she truly lived a wonderful life.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 207 West Main Street, Moorestown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John H. McKeon Jr. Scholarship Fund benefitting the Camden Scholars Program at Moorestown Friends School, 110 E. Main St., Moorestown, NJ 08057.
Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.
Lewis Funeral Home,
Moorestown
lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 30, 2019