Andrew Galick, born July 23, 1958 of Willingboro, N.J., went home to be with the lord on Sept. 25, 2019.
Andrew was preceded in death by his loving wife Ysabel, and his father and mother. Andrew is survived by his four children, Maria, Peter, Joshua, and Luke, six grandchildren, and his two brothers and their families.
Services will be held Sunday Oct. 6, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Fountain of Life Center, 2035 Columbus Rd, Burlington, N.J., 08016.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Andrew's church of over 30 years, Fountain of Life Center: 609-499-2131.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 3, 2019