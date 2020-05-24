|
Andrew J. Penz, Jr. of Indian Mills, N.J. passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 18. He was 86.
Andrew was born in Philadelphia, proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War, had a passion for fishing and hunting, and was a member of Fritz Miller's Gun Club. A Millwright by trade, when not spending time with family, his buddy Curt or other friends, he enjoyed staying busy with projects, working on cars, and was an accomplished mechanic and Mr. Fix-It. May his memory bring joy to his family and friends.
Andrew was preceded in death by daughters, Laura "Lori" A. Danter and Missy Carpenter. He is the beloved husband of Valerie (Bulza) and loving father of his children, Valerie Penz-Tulay (Bill), Andrew J. (Jenny), son-in-law Chuck Danter, grandchildren, Harry, CJ, Hunter, Conner, Cameron, great-grandchildren, Rylee, Brooklynn and one on the way as well as nieces and nephews.
Due to current social distancing measures, services and burial at B.G. William C Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery will be held privately. A memorial service to celebrate Andrew's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Andrew's memory may be made to the at
Condolences may be shared with the family at the website below.
Due to the current restrictions for the funeral, following the viewing, the family would like to invite family and friends unable to attend, to stop by Valerie & Andrew's house between 1:00-4:00 for a gathering and luncheon, which will be held outdoors to comply with social distancing recommendations. At 4:00, we will depart for Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery - 350 Province Line Rd., Wrightstown, NJ. The cemetery is encouraging the use of face masks.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 24, 2020