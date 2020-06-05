Andrew M. Cella Jr. of Whiting, N.J. died Monday, June 1, 2020 in Whiting. He was 95.He was a former resident of Trenton, Ewing, Willingboro, and Medford, N.J.Andrew was the son of the late Andrew M. and Emily Wilke Cella, and was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Janice Smith Cella, and daughter, Nancy.He is survived by his daughter, Betsy Bergen of Medford; his son, Andrew and his wife, Linda, of Fairfax, Va.; grandchildren, Sarah Bergen, Catherine Hoose (Peter), Katie Malcolm, Andrea and Nicholas Cella; and six great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his in-laws, Marjorie and Dan Merriam of Murrells Inlet, S.C., and Nancy and Doug Crane of Cape Coral, Fla., and several nieces and nephews.Andrew was born in Trenton and graduated from Trenton Central High School with the Class of 1942, serving as the President of the class in his Junior and Senior years. He also attended Duke University and Rider College, and was a real estate appraisal student at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and Drexel University.Mr. Cella retired in 1984 as the Director of the Division of Central Services, New Jersey Department of Transportation after 31 years of service. During those years he worked in various job titles including Supervisor of the Bureau of Appraisals and Negotiations and the Supervisor of the Bureau of Acquisitions, Division of Right of Way. He was a life member of the Department of Transportation Retiree Association.He served in Europe during World War II with the 94th Infantry Division, 3rd Army and received the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with Battle Stars for Rhineland and Central Europe, the Combat Infantryman's Badge, and The Bronze Star Medal as a First Lieutenant. Upon discharge from the Army, he joined the New Jersey National Guard and continued his service until being transferred to the United States Army Reserve and retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During this service he was recalled to active duty during the Korean War and assigned as a special mission at 1st Army Headquarters Governors Island, New York.Mr. Cella was a life member of the New Jersey National Guard Association, the Retired Officers Association, the Reserve Officer's Association, and the American Legion Post #93. He was a member of Trenton Post #93 Schroths baseball team in 1941 that traveled to Poughkeepsie, N.Y. to participate in the sectional finals. He also was a member of the 112th Field Artillery Association.He was a Charter member of the New Jersey Garden State Chapter #15 American Right of Way Association, serving as its president in 1963. He also was a past member of the Trenton chapter Junior Chamber of Commerce during the late 1940s.Mr. Cella was active in Willingboro, where he coached Little League Baseball for many years, and organized as the Cub Master of Pack 86. He was a Charter member and a Ruling Elder of the Presbyterian Church of Willingboro.Due to social gathering restrictions, funeral services and burial in Ewing Church Cemetery will be private. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers and to honor Andrew, memorial contributions may be made to The Presbyterian Church of Willingboro, 494 Beverly-Rancocas Rd., Willingboro, NJ 08046.To send a condolence to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors,Lawrenceville, N.J.