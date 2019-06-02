Home

Andrew Margerum III Obituary
Andrew H. Margerum III, most recently of Meadowview Nursing and Respiratory Care Center in Williamstown, N.J., and previously of Woodbine Developmental Center in Woodbine, N.J., passed from this life on May 26, 2019.

Born in 1967, he was the son of Andrew H. Margerum Jr. and Sharie (Hoff) Radtke. He was the cherished and beloved grandson of Judy and Ed Hoff Jr. and Anna and Andrew H. Margerum Sr.

Drew was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and a brother, Joseph Margerum.

He is survived by his brother, Robert Margerum of Texas, and sisters, Shannon Houser of Texas and Natalie Palermo of Pennsylvania. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Drew was a warrior as attested by the number of years that he lived despite his many challenges. He will always be remembered with great love for his wonderful smile.

BE FREE AND FLY HIGH, DREWBY!!

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service at 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Lakeview Memorial Park, 1300 Rte. 130 North, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.

Published in Burlington County Times on June 2, 2019
