Angela Canto (Fabriziani) passed away on June 11, 2020.Born in Reading, Pa., Angela was 91.She was a resident of Cinnaminson for over 61 years.Beloved wife of 37 years to the late Louis Canto. Loving mother of Maria M. (Glenn) Greenwood, the late David L. Canto, Robert T. Canto and Elizabeth A. (Ed) Cucinotta. Cherished grandmother of Jaclyn Cucinotta.Angela was faithful parishioner at St. Charles Borromeo Parish for many years.She enjoyed reading, cooking her infamous Italian dishes, going to the casino and especially spending time with her family.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Monday, June 15th, 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church Branch Pike and Pomona Road Cinnaminson , NJ 08077. All visitors will be required to wear a facial covering and exercise social distancing.Burial will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church 2226 Riverton Rd. Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.To share your memories of Angela, please visit the website below.Givnish Funeral Home