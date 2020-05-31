Angela De Jesus
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela De Jesus, a longtime resident of Browns Mills, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Gabriella De Jesus; her sister, Ramona Miranda; brothers, Manuel and Marcial De Jesus; her husband, Andres Sr.; and her son, Andres Jr.

She is survived by her daughters, Maria De Jesus, Carmen Bonilla, Miriam Santana (Heriberto Sr.), and Elva De Jesus (Ernest Govan). She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren; her brothers, Luis De Jesus (Antonia) and Carlos De Jesus (Diane); her sister, Gloria Colon; along with several nieces and nephews.

Her interment was held at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery on April 16th.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved