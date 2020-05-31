Angela De Jesus, a longtime resident of Browns Mills, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Gabriella De Jesus; her sister, Ramona Miranda; brothers, Manuel and Marcial De Jesus; her husband, Andres Sr.; and her son, Andres Jr.



She is survived by her daughters, Maria De Jesus, Carmen Bonilla, Miriam Santana (Heriberto Sr.), and Elva De Jesus (Ernest Govan). She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren; her brothers, Luis De Jesus (Antonia) and Carlos De Jesus (Diane); her sister, Gloria Colon; along with several nieces and nephews.



Her interment was held at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery on April 16th.



