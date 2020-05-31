Angela DeJesus, a longtime resident of Browns Mills, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Gabriella DeJesus; her sister, Ramona Miranda; brothers, Manuel and Marcial DeJesus; her husband, Andres Sr.; and her son, Andres Jr.



She is survived by her daughters, Maria DeJesus, Carmen Bonilla, Miriam Santana (Heriberto Sr.), and Elva DeJesus (Ernest Govan). She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren; her brothers, Luis DeJesus (Antonia) and Carlos DeJesus (Diane); her sister, Gloria Colon; along with several nieces and nephews.



Her interment was held at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery on April 16th.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store