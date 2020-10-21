1/1
Angela L. States
Angela L. (Lovenduski) States of Burlington Township passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the age of 74.

A lifelong Burlington resident, Angela worked for Rohm & Haas for over 40 years before her retirement. She loved to travel and enjoyed playing golf, both at home and on her travels.

She was a dedicated parishioner and a longtime volunteer with St. Katharine Drexel Parish, All Saints Church. Angela was responsible for coordinating various trips for the parish community. She also was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society, The Young at Heart Club and served with the food pantry.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Anna and Andrew Lovenduski, and her husband, Cliff States.

She is survived by her nephews, Jonathan Lovenduski (Debbie) and David Lovenduski, and a niece, Brenda Benoff (David).

A walkthrough visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at All Saints R.C. Church, 502 High Street, Burlington, with burial to follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Please remember to observe facial coverings and social distancing for all events.

Expressions of sympathy be sent to her family from the funeral home's web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 PM
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
All Saints R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
