Mathis Funeral Home - Medford
371 Lakehurst Rd
Browns Mills, NJ 08015
(609) 893-4800
Angela M. Alling

Angela M. Alling Obituary
Angela M. Alling of Browns Mills died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. She was 98.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Angela enjoyed gardening and sewing, and loved her cats.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Elizabeth Rivera.

Angela is survived by her son, Edward Alling; her grandson, Richard Alling (Michele); great grandchildren, William Alling, Dylan Alling, Frankie Rivera, Christine Rivera, and J.J. Rodriguez; and her brother, Porfirio Montero.

A viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Moore Funeral Home, 371 Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills, N.J., where her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Pemberton Township.

Condolences for the family may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Moore Funeral Home,

Browns Mills

www.moorefuneralservices.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 24, 2020
