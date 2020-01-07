|
Angelina Rita Vannozzi Cesaretti died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, six weeks short of her 101st birthday.
She was born in Trenton, N.J. on Feb. 26, 1919.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Angelo Cesaretti, and leaves behind her four children and their spouses, Charles (John), Angela (George), Darleen (Michael) and Donald, seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Holy Assumption Church, 1290 Hornberger Ave., Roebling, N.J. Friends may call Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until church departure at Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, 1115 Hornberger Ave., Roebling. Interment will be in Holy Assumption Cemetery, Roebling.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Monastery of St. Clare, 150 White Pine Rd., Chesterfield, NJ 08515.
Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.
Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, Roebling
koschekandporterfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 7, 2020