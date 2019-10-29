|
|
On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, God called home Angeline D. "Angie" Biancone of Riverside, N.J., into His loving arms. Angie passed away at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mount Holly, N.J., with her loving family by her side. She was 94.
Born in Riverside, Angie was a lifelong area resident.
A devout Catholic, Angie was a life member of St. Peter's Church (Jesus, the Good Shepherd parish), and a member of its Altar Rosary Society.
Angie was a homemaker, a clerk for A & P Supermarkets in the Burlington County area for 45 years. She also worked as a cafeteria aide for Moorestown High School. Most of all, she loved cooking, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony J. and Anna Mupo Orio; her husband, Joseph F. Biancone; her daughter, Joanne Biancone; her son, Anthony "Butchie" Biancone; her sisters, Josephine Denson, Lucy Ruff, and Virginia Bramble; and her brother, Dominic J. Orio.
Angie is survived by her loving daughter, Karen M. Tunney and her significant other, Carmen C. Huber; her loving grandson, Dennis R. Metzcher; her daughter-in-law, Patricia Biancone; her sisters, Rita Duckworth and Rose Marie Rodgers; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Peter's Church, 101 Middleton St., Riverside, NJ 08075. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Bridgeboro Road, Riverside, NJ 08075. Calling hours for family and friends will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at the church.
Flowers are welcomed, or donations may be made in Angie's name to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Carmen C. Huber, Funeral Director
Brenna Funeral Home ~ Immordino Chapel
Hamilton, N.J.
www.brennafuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 29, 2019