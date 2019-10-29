Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brenna Funeral Home Immordino Chapel
1799 Klockner Rd
Hamilton, NJ 08619
(609) 587-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Angeline Biancone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angeline D. "Angie" Biancone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angeline D. "Angie" Biancone Obituary
On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, God called home Angeline D. "Angie" Biancone of Riverside, N.J., into His loving arms. Angie passed away at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mount Holly, N.J., with her loving family by her side. She was 94.

Born in Riverside, Angie was a lifelong area resident.

A devout Catholic, Angie was a life member of St. Peter's Church (Jesus, the Good Shepherd parish), and a member of its Altar Rosary Society.

Angie was a homemaker, a clerk for A & P Supermarkets in the Burlington County area for 45 years. She also worked as a cafeteria aide for Moorestown High School. Most of all, she loved cooking, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony J. and Anna Mupo Orio; her husband, Joseph F. Biancone; her daughter, Joanne Biancone; her son, Anthony "Butchie" Biancone; her sisters, Josephine Denson, Lucy Ruff, and Virginia Bramble; and her brother, Dominic J. Orio.

Angie is survived by her loving daughter, Karen M. Tunney and her significant other, Carmen C. Huber; her loving grandson, Dennis R. Metzcher; her daughter-in-law, Patricia Biancone; her sisters, Rita Duckworth and Rose Marie Rodgers; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Peter's Church, 101 Middleton St., Riverside, NJ 08075. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Bridgeboro Road, Riverside, NJ 08075. Calling hours for family and friends will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at the church.

Flowers are welcomed, or donations may be made in Angie's name to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Carmen C. Huber, Funeral Director

Brenna Funeral Home ~ Immordino Chapel

Hamilton, N.J.

www.brennafuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brenna Funeral Home Immordino Chapel
Download Now