More Obituaries for Angelo Dalfonso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo M. Dalfonso

Angelo M. Dalfonso Obituary
Angelo M. Dalfonso of Burlington Township passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 86.

Angelo was born to Theodore and Concetta Dalfonso Dec. 28, 1932, in Camden, N.J. He was the brother of Ann and Ted.

Angelo met his wife, Lois (Foster) Dalfonso, at the Skateland Roller Rink in 1949. They married in 1955, and went on to have one daughter, Donna.

He served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army in the early 1950s and was a loyal employee at PSE&G for 40 years. He also was a member of the Burlington Presbyterian Church, The Mason's (Burlington Lodge 32) and Burlington Township Senior Citizens.

Those who knew Angelo knew he had a passion for ceramics, building dollhouses, fishing, and watching old Western movies.

Angelo is survived by his wife, Lois (Foster) Dalfonso; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Rick Duggan; grandchildren, Dana Duggan (Chad Looney) and Lindsay DeRosa (Nicholas DeRosa); his loving dog, Vinnie; and many grand and great grand-puppies.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Burlington Presbyterian Church, 300 Mill Road, Burlington, NJ 08016, where the funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Interment follows in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Burlington Presbyterian Church at the above address.

Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 22, 2019
