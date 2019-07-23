|
|
Angie M. Stellwag of Delanco, N.J., passed suddenly July 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 39.
Born in Willingboro, she grew up in Delran and lived in the area her entire life. She was a Graduate of Delran High School, Class of 1998, and was a graduate of Arcadia University where she attained her Bachelor's degree with high honors on the Dean's list with her 4.0 GPA.
Angie was an accomplished dancer in all forms of dance and was most proud of her solo performance at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, Riverton.
She loved and enjoyed Long Beach Island and spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.
Angie is survived by; her beloved parents, Joe and Helen Stellwag; her grandmother, Eleanor P. Stellwag; her sister, Mandie Stellwag (Skip Kelsey); her beloved companion, Chalie Benoit; her nieces and nephews, Mikey, Christina, Kryn, Luke and Noelle; and by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad Street (River Rd.), Riverton, NJ 08077, with her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 4th St. & Linden Ave., Riverton, NJ 08077. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.
Condolences and remembrances of Angie may be shared at the web site listed below.
Weber Funeral Home,
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 23, 2019