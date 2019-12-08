|
Anita Ruggeri (Manzi) passed away Dec. 6, 2019. She was 99.
Anita was born July 11, 1920 in Montefiascone, Italy. At the age of 3 she came to the United States. She lived in Florence for a few years and the family moved to Burlington where she lived most of her life.
She worked for the Peerless Dress Factory and J. Chein Toy Company, both in Burlington and then for NADE inn Bordentown. She was a member of both the Burlington City and Burlington Twp. Senior Citizen's Clubs and a lifelong parishioner of St. Paul R.C. Church in Burlington.
Anita loved going to the beach and casino, baking biscotti, watching cooking and game shows and Bing Crosby. Most of all she loved being Noni to Alicia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luigi and Maria (Napoli) Manzi, her sister Rosa (Angelo) Morichetti, brothers: Joseph (Ethel) Manzi, and William (Frances) Manzi, her nephews; Joseph Manzi and Vincent Manzi and her ex-husband Antonino (Tony) Ruggeri.
Anita is survived by her daughter and son in law Lisa and Robert Purden, granddaughter Alicia (Nicodemo), nephew Louis (Patricia) Manzi, nieces Donna Manzi and Angie Manzi, great nephew Kevin (Barb) Manzi, great niece Kim Manzi and cousin Margaret Manzi Carucci.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Westampton, especially Natalie whom Anita adored; Dr. and Mrs. Dow for over 30 years of care and concern; Serenity Hospice of Bordentown and family friend Melanie Lucas.
Visitation will be held Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in St. Paul R.C. Church, 223 E. Union St., Burlington. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Jacksonville Rd., Burlington.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the website below.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 8, 2019