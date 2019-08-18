|
AnMarie (Rupakus) DeLizio, "The Hat Lady" of Burlington, passed away surrounded by her loved ones, Thursday. She was 80.
AnMarie met her devoted husband at Camp Merry Heart, where they were camp counselors for the physically disabled. AnMarie was very dedicated Christian who worshipped at the First Baptist Church of Burlington. She loved to serve her family, the church, and her community.
She retired from the Burlington City School District after 43 years of dedicated service. She volunteered along with her husband in the New Jersey Prison System Chalk-Talk Ministry, played the piano for church, and taught Sunday School. AnMarie was an artist, who enjoyed painting as her medium. She enjoyed going to yard sales, flea markets, and looking for hats to add to her collection.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Frank Paul DeLizio; their children, Frank C. (Miki), Dawn Del Rio (Arturo), Shannon Bonilla (Hector); grandchildren, Justin, Alyssa, Arturo, Diego, Natalia, and Hector; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at the First Baptist Church of Burlington, 335 Stacy Street and East Broad Street, where the funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.
Donations may be made in her name to the church.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 18, 2019