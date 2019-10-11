Burlington County Times Obituaries
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery,
Arneytown, NJ
View Map
Ann Nash Obituary
Ann Nash of Mount Holly passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 91.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Cleo F. Nash, and a son, Henry Nash.

She is survived by her son, Frank and Rose Nash; her daughter, Sonya Miller; four grandchildren and their spouses, Brian and Stacey Miller, Frank and Ellen Nash Jr., Christine and Jim Darling, and Nicole and Benjamin Mohammad; and eight great-grandchildren, Allie, Jimmy, Jessica, Hannah, Gweneth, Mason, Brian, Christian, and Hailey.

Relatives and friends may attend her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ann's name to the Deborah Foundation, 212 Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015, (www.deborahfoundation.org).

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 11, 2019
