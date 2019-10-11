|
|
Ann Nash of Mount Holly passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 91.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Cleo F. Nash, and a son, Henry Nash.
She is survived by her son, Frank and Rose Nash; her daughter, Sonya Miller; four grandchildren and their spouses, Brian and Stacey Miller, Frank and Ellen Nash Jr., Christine and Jim Darling, and Nicole and Benjamin Mohammad; and eight great-grandchildren, Allie, Jimmy, Jessica, Hannah, Gweneth, Mason, Brian, Christian, and Hailey.
Relatives and friends may attend her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ann's name to the Deborah Foundation, 212 Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015, (www.deborahfoundation.org).
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 11, 2019